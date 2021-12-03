CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DC man found guilty of murder in 2017 Southeast shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 3:04 PM

A District man was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in a 2017 attempted armed robbery and shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a swim coach dead.

Christopher Green, 36, was found guilty after a monthlong trial of first-degree murder while armed, with aggravating circumstances, attempted robbery and assault. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on racketeering and other charges.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s said the government’s evidence showed that Green, also known as “Twin,” was a core member of a criminal organization that operated in D.C., Prince George’s County in Maryland and other areas. The group allegedly participated in a series of armed robberies.

The shooting Green was found guilty in took place April 9, 2017. Zaan Scott, 25, a coach at the Eastern Market pool, was on his way home from swim lessons when Green tried to rob him at around 9:05 p.m.

Scott died on May 17, 2017, from a blood clot that the medical examiner determined was a result of the shooting.

Green also was found guilty of firing gunshots at another victim on Feb. 23, 2017.

He’s been detained since his arrest in April 2017.

Green’s sentencing is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

