DC first responders honored for saving a jogger’s life

Six U.S. Capitol Police officers and seven members of D.C. Fire and EMS have been recognized for saving the life of a woman who suffered a heart attack while jogging near the Capitol.

During a hero’s ceremony at DC Engine Company 3 on New Jersey Ave Northwest, within sight of the Capitol Dome, Delia Sommerville reunited with her life-savers, while her husband and two small children looked on.

“You didn’t know who I was, but you were there for me. You are my heroes, you’re our heroes,” said Sommerville. “You saved my life, and I’m able to be with my family and friends right now and we will never be able to thank you enough.”

When Sommerville collapsed Oct. 27 on her morning jog, she was first spotted by another runner — U.S. Rep Vicky Hartzler of Missouri. The congresswoman alerted the U.S. Capitol Police nearby.

Sommerville had no pulse and wasn’t breathing when Capitol Police Officers Kevin Grebeck and Mikayla Brower arrived.

Grebeck performed CPR to restore breathing and Brower administered an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to restart Sommerville’s heart.

The seven members of DC Fire and EMS took the next steps providing advanced life support and getting Sommerville to the hospital where she underwent heart surgery. She is now recovering at home with her family.

“I am so glad to see that Delya Sommerville has recovered from her emergency and am thankful God put me in a position to play a small role in helping alert safety officers to assist,” Hartzler said in a statement. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to these heroic Capitol Police Officers who sprang into action to save her life.”

For their actions, Grebeck and Brower have received Life Saver Awards. Members of the DC Fire and EMS received Medal of Merit, and everyone involved in helping Sommerville were presented Cardiac Save Coins.