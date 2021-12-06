DC expands vaccine access, at-home vaccinations for families

The District is making significant changes to city-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites, expanding vaccine availability and ease-of-access for families.

The District is making significant changes to city-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites effective Monday, expanding vaccine availability and ease-of-access for families.

Starting Monday, parents and their children can get vaccinated together instead of seeking appointments at separate clinics. According to the D.C. Health Department, pediatric vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 are now available at all pop-up and public library walk-up sites, in addition to school-based vaccine drives.

Adults accompanying children to a pediatric vaccine clinic can get vaccinated themselves — whether it be a first, follow-up or booster dose.

Families can now make appointments for their children to be vaccinated at home. Anyone 5 and older will be able to receive a vaccine from the comfort of their own home, including boosters. Schedule an at-home appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

New vaccination walk-up sites are also opening Monday for all currently eligible members of the public. Adult and pediatric vaccines are now available at:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G St. NW)

Petworth Library (4200 Kansas Ave. NW)

Woodbridge Library (1801 Hamlin St. NE)

Capitol View Library (5001 Central Ave. SE), replacing the site at Benning Library

More information on public or private vaccination clinics can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov and vaccines.gov.