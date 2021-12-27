CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
DC emergency services see major jump in COVID-19 cases among employees

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 7:54 PM

DC Fire and EMS has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases in its department as the District experiences its own citywide surge.

There were 356 D.C. Fire and EMS employees who are currently out of service because of the coronavirus as of Monday, according to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan.

Of those, 313 have tested positive and 43 are currently under quarantine.

Donelan said this is a culmination of cases over the last few days.

Between Christmas Eve and Monday, they had 187 employees test positive for the coronavirus.

She said that they are in the process of adopting new CDC guidelines on shortening isolation requirements to ensure staffing and no service interruption, while also protecting patient safety and member safety.

