DC attorney general withdraws representation for officials in jail conditions battle

The D.C. attorney general will no longer represent corrections officials in an ongoing battle over jail conditions, according to a letter from the attorney general.

Attorney General Karl Racine urged the Department of Corrections to “seek outside counsel as soon as possible,” in his letter.

Racine said that the corrections officials would be “better served by outside counsel” and offered to assist the department “in identifying appropriate outside counsel.”

A surprise inspection by U.S. Marshals prompted the removal of hundreds at the D.C. jail due to poor conditions.

In a letter, Racine said his office will continue to represent the city in other litigation, including a class-action lawsuit alleging a life-threatening lack of COVID-19 precautions at the jail.