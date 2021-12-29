All DCPS students, staff need to show proof of negative COVID test before return to school

All students and staff at D.C. Public Schools will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they head back to classrooms next week.

Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said during a news briefing that rapid antigen tests will be available to pick up at any DCPS school Monday and Tuesday.

Families are asked to test their children on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and upload the results — either a photo or PDF — to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn by 4 p.m.

“Any student that does not have their results uploaded by Jan. 4 will not be allowed to attend school on Jan. 5,” Ferebee said.

The chancellor added that reminders will be sent out to families and D.C. will host a tele-townhall for families to get more information about DCPS protocols.

School-based staff are asked to report to schools Monday and report their results by 1 p.m. that day.

Charter schools are testing, but not all charter schools are making proof of a negative test a requirement.