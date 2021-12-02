2 children struck by car in Northeast

Two young children are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning.
D.C. police said the children are 3 and 6.
The kids were walking on 20th and Randolph Street in Northeast near Perry Street Prep School when they were struck.
Police said their conditions are not life-threatening.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
