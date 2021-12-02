CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
2 children struck by car in Northeast

Andrew Alsbrooks

December 14, 2021, 10:57 AM

Two young children are in the hospital after they were struck by a driver in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

D.C. police said the children are 3 and 6.

The kids were walking on 20th and Randolph Street in Northeast near Perry Street Prep School when they were struck.

Police said their conditions are not life-threatening.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

