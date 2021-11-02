Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Washington, DC News » US Marshals remove inmates…

US Marshals remove inmates from DC jail due to poor conditions

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The U.S. Marshals Service is planning to move hundreds of inmates from the custody of the D.C. Department of Corrections. It comes after a surprise inspection of the D.C. jail conducted by the service.

The Marshals conducted the unannounced inspection during the week of Oct. 18. In a release, the service said inspectors found that conditions at the Central Detention Facility (CDF) did “not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based Detention Standards.”

The Washington Post reported that inspectors found “large amounts of standing human sewage … in the toilets of multiple occupied cells,” and in many cells water, “had been shut off for days.” They also reported that staff members antagonized detainees.

The CDF currently holds some 400 inmates for the U.S. Marshals service. Many detainees who are in the care of the Marshals are held at the D.C. Department of Correction while they face charges in U.S. District Courts for the District of Columbia and Maryland or are awaiting placement in a federal prison.

The inmates will be moved to the U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Marshals Service also inspected the Central Treatment Facility in D.C. but did not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates from that facility at this time. The CTF houses approximately 120 detainees in the custody of the USMS, including all the defendants stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Marshals said the inspection was prompted by concerns raised from the federal judges.

Last month, Director of the D.C. Department of Corrections Quincy Booth and Wanda Patten, the warden of the DC jail, were held in contempt of court for the treatment of a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant.

WTOP has reached out to the District’s Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service for comment.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

Congress fears VA is 'moving on' amid persistent EHR challenges, low employee morale at initial go-live site

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up