US Marshals remove inmates from DC jail due to poor conditions

The U.S. Marshals Service is planning to move hundreds of inmates from the custody of the D.C. Department of Corrections. It comes after a surprise inspection of the D.C. jail conducted by the service.

The Marshals conducted the unannounced inspection during the week of Oct. 18. In a release, the service said inspectors found that conditions at the Central Detention Facility (CDF) did “not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based Detention Standards.”

The Washington Post reported that inspectors found “large amounts of standing human sewage … in the toilets of multiple occupied cells,” and in many cells water, “had been shut off for days.” They also reported that staff members antagonized detainees.

The CDF currently holds some 400 inmates for the U.S. Marshals service. Many detainees who are in the care of the Marshals are held at the D.C. Department of Correction while they face charges in U.S. District Courts for the District of Columbia and Maryland or are awaiting placement in a federal prison.

The inmates will be moved to the U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Marshals Service also inspected the Central Treatment Facility in D.C. but did not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates from that facility at this time. The CTF houses approximately 120 detainees in the custody of the USMS, including all the defendants stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Marshals said the inspection was prompted by concerns raised from the federal judges.

Last month, Director of the D.C. Department of Corrections Quincy Booth and Wanda Patten, the warden of the DC jail, were held in contempt of court for the treatment of a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant.

WTOP has reached out to the District’s Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service for comment.