CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Washington, DC News » Boat filled with climate…

Boat filled with climate change protesters removed from New York Ave., roadway reopened

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Police in front of pink boat blocking traffic on New York Ave.
Police in front of pink boat blocking traffic on New York Ave. NW, as part of a climate change protest on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Intersection of New York Ave. and 5th St. NW.
The intersection of New York Ave. and 5th St. NW, on Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Pink boat blocks a portion of New York Ave. as part of a climate change protest.
A pink boat blocks a portion of New York Ave. near the 3rd St. Tunnel, as part of a climate change protest. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Image of protest blocking traffic.
This is an image of a protest blocking D.C. traffic, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

WTOP/Colleen Kelleher
(1/4)
Police in front of pink boat blocking traffic on New York Ave.
Intersection of New York Ave. and 5th St. NW.
Pink boat blocks a portion of New York Ave. as part of a climate change protest.
Image of protest blocking traffic.

All lanes of outbound New York Avenue NW at the 3rd Street Tunnel in D.C. reopened shortly after 11 a.m. after demonstrators inside a pink boat protesting “unchecked climate change” were removed by police.

The group Extinction Rebellion said it was behind the Friday morning blockade. The group characterizes itself as a “decentralized, international and politically non-partisan movement using non-violent direct action and civil disobedience to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency.”

D.C. police earlier advised that a number of roads were closed due to what was being termed “First Amendment Activity.” Those roads included First St. west at New York Ave., New Jersey Ave. north at K St., New York Ave. south at M St, New York Ave. between New Jersey Ave. and 6th St., plus the 3rd Street Tunnel north and south.

The roads were reopened around 11 a.m. after the boat was removed and the protesters were taken into custody.

Earlier this morning, Extinction Rebellion’s Reilly Polka told WTOP that activists were using “a pink boat and their bodies to disrupt rush hour traffic” to bring attention to “a climate and ecological emergency.”


“The failure of Congress to enact meaningful climate legislation and the inaction of world leaders at the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow are crimes against humanity, sentencing millions to hardship and death,” the group said in a statement.

“To the commuters who were inconvenienced by the disruption, we’re sorry. We believe civil disruption is necessary to force the government to wake up to the need for urgent climate action.”

Extinction Rebellion said today’s demonstration “follows in the footsteps of many historical movements for change that used non-violent civil disobedience to instigate large-scale political change.”

The group said that while it is “sorry for the disruption” to people’s morning commute, “this is a matter of life and death.”

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

USPS regulator hiring chief data officer to optimize performance

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up