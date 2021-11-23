Street closures for CityCenterDC Holiday Tree Lighting

A handful of streets in downtown D.C. will be closed Saturday for the CityCenterDC holiday tree lighting.
These streets will be closed to traffic and parking from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27:
- 10th Street from H Street to New York Avenue NW
- I Street from 9th Street to 10th Street NW
Below is a map of the road closures:
