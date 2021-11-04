Muriel Bowser announces bid for third term as DC mayor

Bowser confirmed she is running for reelection next year in a Twitter thread Thursday morning.

Two-term D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is officially seeking another four years in office.

Bowser confirmed she is running for reelection next year in a Twitter thread Thursday morning, touting leadership of the nation’s capital during the pandemic and efforts to improve affordable housing, education and public safety in her bid to hold the mayor’s office.

Her second term in office overlapped with a tumultuous period in national politics that propelled the city’s leadership into the national spotlight, including the pandemic, U.S. Capitol riots and protests over the murder of George Floyd.

“In these unprecedented times, we have moved our city forward together, and despite all that we have faced, we have given more Washingtonians a fair shot,” Bowser said.

“There are still challenges for us to tackle, and we have more work to do. That’s why I am running for reelection to be your mayor of the greatest city in the world, my hometown and soon to be the 51st state.”

Bowser faces a growing field of Democratic contenders ahead of a primary set for next June, which as of Thursday also includes at-large council member Robert White and Ward 8 council member Trayon White. Karl Racine, who has served as D.C.’s first elected attorney general since 2015, declined a rumored run for mayor last month.

Bowser said her campaign would participate in a new financing program that makes public funding available to candidates that receive small-dollar contributions only.

The D.C. mayoral election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022. If reelected, Bowser would be the first D.C. mayor elected to a third term since Marion Barry’s victory in 1986.