Man shot and killed in Northeast DC

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 2:39 PM

A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Monday morning during a road-rage incident, according to reports.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Benning Road, near East Capitol Street in Northeast.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington said police are calling it a road rage incident.

Police said they pronounced the man dead when they arrived.

Authorities said they’re looking for a black Nissan in connection with the shooting.

Benning Road was closed near Central Avenue for the investigation. It reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Below is a map of the area.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

