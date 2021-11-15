Man shot and killed in Northeast DC

A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Monday morning during a road-rage incident, according to reports.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Benning Road, near East Capitol Street in Northeast.
WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington said police are calling it a road rage incident.
Police said they pronounced the man dead when they arrived.
Authorities said they’re looking for a black Nissan in connection with the shooting.
Benning Road was closed near Central Avenue for the investigation. It reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Below is a map of the area.
WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.