Man shot and killed in Northeast DC

A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Monday morning during a road-rage incident, according to reports.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Benning Road, near East Capitol Street in Northeast.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington said police are calling it a road rage incident.

Police said they pronounced the man dead when they arrived.

Authorities said they’re looking for a black Nissan in connection with the shooting.

Benning Road was closed near Central Avenue for the investigation. It reopened around 1:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.