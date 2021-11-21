Man hospitalized after Metrobus hits scooter in DC

A man was hospitalized Sunday evening after his scooter was hit by a Metrobus in Northwest D.C..

A man was hospitalized Sunday evening after his scooter was hit by a Metrobus in Northwest D.C..

Police said that the man was in the area of 10th and H Street, NW, just after 5 p.m. when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No word yet on his current condition.

Officials confirm that D.C. police will lead the investigation into the events leading up to the collision.