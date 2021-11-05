George Washington U. joining Metro’s U-Pass program

Metro on Friday announced that George Washington University will join the system’s U-Pass program, providing heavily discounted bus and rail fares for students.

The passes will give students unlimited rides on Metrobus and Metrorail for $1 a day starting in the spring semester, Metro said in a statement. The program will start with a free trial Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.

Students will get more information on getting the cards, as well as possible subsidized fees.

The U-Pass program began in the fall of 2016 with American University and covers 26 schools in the area.

GWU will be the largest university in the program, Metro said.

“We appreciate the work of university leaders, students and the administration in seeing the value and benefits of transit for the GWU community,” Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in the statement.

“Our students made a compelling case about the importance of providing access to an affordable transportation option, whether to travel to and from campus and internships or to explore more of the nation’s capital and greater region,” GW President Thomas LeBlanc said.