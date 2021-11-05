CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » George Washington U. joining…

George Washington U. joining Metro’s U-Pass program

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro on Friday announced that George Washington University will join the system’s U-Pass program, providing heavily discounted bus and rail fares for students.

The passes will give students unlimited rides on Metrobus and Metrorail for $1 a day starting in the spring semester, Metro said in a statement. The program will start with a free trial Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.

Students will get more information on getting the cards, as well as possible subsidized fees.
The U-Pass program began in the fall of 2016 with American University and covers 26 schools in the area.

GWU will be the largest university in the program, Metro said.

“We appreciate the work of university leaders, students and the administration in seeing the value and benefits of transit for the GWU community,” Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in the statement.

“Our students made a compelling case about the importance of providing access to an affordable transportation option, whether to travel to and from campus and internships or to explore more of the nation’s capital and greater region,” GW President Thomas LeBlanc said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up