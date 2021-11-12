Duke Ellington school cancels fundraiser honoring alumnus Dave Chappelle

Duke Ellington School of the Arts canceled a Nov. 23 fundraiser for a theater set to be named after comedian Dave Chappelle following his criticisms of the LGBTQ+ community in his latest special.

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer has unleashed waves of support and criticism for his comments criticizing the LGBTQ+ community. Now, his alma mater has taken a stance, canceling a recent fundraiser that was organized in his honor.

Duke Ellington School of the Arts has canceled a fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 23. The event would raise money for a theater set to be named after the comedian.

Chappelle graduated from the school and has been an influential supporter of their efforts for decades.

However, in a recent statement, the school said his work has created opportunities for the Ellington community to engage in listening sessions with students as a result of the criticized special.

“We also believe moving forward with the event without first addressing questions and concerns would be a missed opportunity for a teachable moment,” the school said.

The statement went on to stress the importance of rejecting cancel culture.

“We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist’s point of view but reject the notion that a ‘cancel culture’ is a healthy or constructive means to teach our students how society should balance creative freedom with protecting the rights and dignity of all its members.”