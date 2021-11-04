DC Water to begin disconnecting service to customers with past-due bills in December

Residents with a past-due balance with DC Water have until the end of the month to come up with a payment plan or face disconnections, the water authority said this week.

Customers with outstanding balances will face disconnections beginning Dec. 1. The policy was put on hold during the pandemic.

DC Water began sending out notices to those customers with outstanding balances over the summer, alerting them that action may be taken if they failed to pay. Late fees and interest for missed payments resumed in September 2021.

Customers who cannot afford to pay down their balances can apply for a number of assistance programs offered by DC Water online. The water authority says its plans range from near-term emergency assistance to long-term discounts.

Those who owe less than $600 or enter a payment plan can avoid disconnection, DC Water said.

DC Water CEO and General Manager David L. Gadis said residents should reach out by phone or email to discuss payment on overdue bills.

“As the District emerges from the COVID emergency, we recognize many residents are still struggling to pay their bills. Contact us for payment assistance and flexible repayment plans now and to work towards resolution before we start disconnecting water services.”

Those who wish to contact DC Water can call 202-354-3600 or email cares@dcwater.com.