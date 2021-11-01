DC unveils online portal to report at-home COVID-19 test results

Adding a new measure for COVID-19 testing and tracing, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health unveiled a new online portal for District residents to self report at-home tests.

The website allows D.C. residents to notify local agencies and health services with the results of their over-the-counter rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 tests. When a user reports their PCR test, they will also be required to upload accompanying lab results.

The portal will allow D.C. agencies to trace COVID-19 infections geographically and for users to receive quicker support on positive test results. Those who report positive test results may be contacted by agents from the DC Contact Trace Force, or other support agencies.

If you live in the District and wish to obtain a COVID-19 at-home testing kit, visit D.C.’s Test Yourself website.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.