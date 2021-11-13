CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
DC church holds $20 gas giveaway to build membership

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 13, 2021, 9:45 PM

D.C. received what they called a blessing from the Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church while on their afternoon commute — $20 to use for gas.

The “Gas on God” was given out at the BP station located on the corner of 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue NE. A gift that one church co-pastor told our news partners at NBC Washington did more than just community outreach.

“It’s just lifting people up, bringing some type of calmness to people’s sprits,” Susie Owens told our news partner.

As the crowd grew and traffic built up, the church served 250 motorists as they continued on with their Saturday, gassing up as volunteers kept lines moving.

Drivers also expressed gratitude at the pump, happy to cut down on costs as gas prices continue to rise in the D.C. area.

“I went to the store and they told me that they were giving away free gas,” Karen Smith said at the pump, “and thank God the church is doing it.”

Church volunteers invited all patrons to visit the Greater Mount Calvary Holy church, located down the street from the BP, as they continue to build their membership.

NBC Washington contributed to this report.

