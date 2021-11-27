DC business owners hard at work for Small Business Saturday

As the nation celebrates Small Business Saturday, D.C. business owners say, for them, the day is a chance for people to support businesses in the community, and not the usual big box stores.

As the nation celebrates Small Business Saturday, D.C. business owners say, for them, the day is a chance for people to support businesses in the community, and not the usual big box stores.

Amaya Smith, co-founder of The Brown Beauty Co-op in Dupont circle, says she’s happy that Small Business Saturday has become a staple of the holidays.

“Everybody thinks of Black Friday and the big box stores, but small businesses really power our economy and it’s great for small business to have a piece of this huge retail opportunity that takes place after Thanksgiving,” she said. “It’s been a critical part of our business success, and I think it’s important in general.”

As someone who has built a business from the ground up, Smith recommends small businesses learn to make themselves as visible online as possible so potential customers aren’t limited to their immediate area.

Kimberly Smith is the owner of Marjani Beauty and also co-founded the Brown Beauty Co-op.

She says Small Business Saturday is a reminder for people to shop local whenever they can.

“We’re competing against huge department stores, and it’s a reminder for people to realize that you can still go into small businesses and get everything that you need and want,” Kimberly said.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.