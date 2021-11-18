Bowser launches site to help DC homeowners

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a new website Thursday aimed at connecting homeowners in the District with resources they may not know about.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a new website Thursday aimed at connecting homeowners in the District with resources to “help residents thrive,” according to a news release.

“This tool is one more way we can put homeownership in reach for more Washingtonians and help more longtime residents keep and maintain their homes. We have developed many programs to give residents a fair shot, but people don’t always know about those programs or know how to access them — this site can help change that,” Bowser said in a statement.

“Whether you are looking to become a first-time homeowner, looking to reduce your property taxes, or looking for help with paying your mortgage, Front Door can help you navigate the process and get connected to the many programs and supports we have available at D.C. Government.”

According to the release, homeowners can use Front Door to do the following:

Figure out which of the 50+ housing resources they might qualify for;

Learn about each resource, eligibility criteria and instructions to apply;

Discover what’s available to current and prospective homeowners by browsing through a library of programs based on their interests, needs and circumstances.

Front Door is part of the mayor’s 2019 Order on Housing, which directs D.C. agencies to identify new policies, tools and initiatives to fulfill the goal of creating 36,000 new housing units, 12,000 of them affordable, by 2025.

“Mayor Bowser has made historic investments in housing. Because of those investments, we’ve been able to expand our first-time homeownership programs, help teachers and first responders buy homes in DC, make it more affordable for our seniors to age in place, and expand mortgage down payment assistance to give more residents a fair shot,” Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said in a statement.

“When it comes to homeownership, there are now more pathways to the middle class, and Front Door will open them for all residents to see.”

