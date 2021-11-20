DC area to observe Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Sunday will mark the United Nations annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Learn more about the day and how pedestrian and bicyclist victims are being remembered.

Sunday will mark the United Nations’ annual World Day of Remembrance (WDOR) for Road Traffic Victims. In a week-long display inside Union Station, DC Families for Safe Streets is remembering pedestrian and bicyclists whose lives were lost, or forever changed by serious injury in road crashes.

The Remembrance Wall in the soaring main hall of Union Station includes two chalk boards inscribed with victims’ names.

Travelers pause to read the remembrances, or view video in which family members who lost loved ones tell their stories, and victims of severe injuries recount their harrowing recoveries.

Sponsors of World Day of Remembrance say that about 1.35 million people are killed each year because of traffic crashes. In the D.C. area, approximately 314 pedestrians were killed in 2020 in traffic incidents.

The Union Station display is not the only area commemoration for WDOR.

Virginia Families for Safe Streets plans a virtual remembrance on Sunday at 5 p.m..

There will be a gathering at Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton, Md, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m..

And the national Families for Safe Streets organization is holding a virtual candle lighting ceremony for its members on Sunday at 8 p.m..