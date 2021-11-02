CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
2 DC men indicted on federal drug charges

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 8:10 AM

Two men from D.C. have been indicted on federal drug charges for an Ivy City operation where they allegedly sold fentanyl and heroin, according to the Justice Department.

Nathaniel Scruggs, 37, and Andrew Cooper, 46, were arrested on Nov. 10.

Scruggs is charged with six counts of unlawful distribution of fentanyl and heroin. Cooper is separately charged with five counts of fentanyl distribution.

The DOJ said authorities were looking into alleged drug sales near the homes of Cooper and Scruggs in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue NE. The investigation started last spring after both men were linked to overdose investigations by police in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“As noted by the DEA, because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers nationally have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction,” the Justice Department said in its release.

Search warrants were executed at both homes when Cooper and Scruggs were arrested.

According to court documents, authorities seized more than 400 grams of suspected fentanyl and other drugs from Cooper’s residence — along with counterfeit OxyContin pills that were actually fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs, as well as approximately $74,430 of bundled cash, three cellphones and a gun.

Agents seized $1,200 in cash and four cellphones from Scruggs’ home, according to the court filings.

Both men are scheduled to appear before a judge Monday.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

