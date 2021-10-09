Woman injured in Northeast DC hit-and-run

One woman is injured following a hit-and-run in D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

One woman is injured following a hit-and-run in D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on New York Avenue near Fairview Avenue In Northeast.

D.C. police said the unidentified woman was hit by a car in the westbound lanes of New York Avenue.

Paramedics then took her to a hospital with serious upper-body injuries.

The driver took off after the collision. Police are searching for the car, but did not give a description.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.