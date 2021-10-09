Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman injured in Northeast…

Woman injured in Northeast DC hit-and-run

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 9, 2021, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One woman is injured following a hit-and-run in D.C. Saturday morning, police said.

It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on New York Avenue near Fairview Avenue In Northeast.

D.C. police said the unidentified woman was hit by a car in the westbound lanes of New York Avenue.

Paramedics then took her to a hospital with serious upper-body injuries.

The driver took off after the collision. Police are searching for the car, but did not give a description.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up