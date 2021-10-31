Torah destroyed in act of ‘anti-Semitic violence’ at GW fraternity

The university's president Thomas LeBlanc put out a statement late on Sunday that also condemned the act, promoting the safety of student and community members while working with D.C. and campus police officers.

On Sunday, George Washington’s Alpha-Pi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon said that their house was broken into and that Jewish texts were vandalized.

The D.C. university’s chapter leadership confirmed, in a statement, vandalism of their house and a Torah.

“Our entire chapter is outraged and saddened by this blatant act of antisemitism and violence against our brother,” the fraternity said.

Photos also circulated on social media as StopAntisemitism.org decried the incident following the end of Shabbat. The photos showed hot sauce strewed across walls and a Torah that was ripped and covered in a blue liquid identified as detergent.

Chris Osborne, the president of the Alpha-Pi chapter added that the administration has been helpful, stating that the organization is working closely with campus police and administrators are doing.

“It was the Halloween weekend, and we were out,” Osborne told WTOP. “When we all got back at about 2 a.m., that’s when we realized that the break in occurred.”

He said that no one was inside of the house, and added that when they returned, hot sauce was on cabinets and walls. Osborne added that several items were scattered after the break in, but that there were no suspects they were aware of or individuals they believed to have broken in.

Cissy Petty, Ph.D., the vice president for student affairs at the university, responded to the “horrific” incident and said that campus police would be investigating this incident.

“I know this has frightened and hurt many in our community,” Petty said in a statement. “I am angry and saddened by this disgusting, self-centered act.”

Some students responded negatively to the language used in her statement, arguing that these acts were not self-centered, but hateful. In response to those comments, one which include reference to a GW Hatchet article, she signaled agreement with the notion that this incident was “an act of hate.”

I wholeheartedly agree with you https://t.co/MV4VDXnfFg — Dr. Cissy Petty (@cissypetty) Nov. 1, 2021

The university’s president Thomas LeBlanc put out a statement late on Sunday that also condemned the act, promoting the safety of student and community members while working with D.C. and campus police officers.

“I want to be clear: I condemn all such acts of antisemitism and all forms of hatred, discrimination, and bias in our community,” LeBlanc said. “Any act of antisemitism is an attack on the entire GW community and cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) also voiced concern over the attack of a fraternity that boasts a Jewish membership of roughly 25%.

” We call on law enforcement and the GWU administration to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible for this horrific act of antisemitism,” AJC said.

This is a developing story.