Shootout in Georgetown after off-duty cop thwarts carjacking

D.C. police responded to the area of 28th Street NW just north of Georgetown's busy M street corridor shortly after midnight Wednesday.

An attempted armed robbery and carjacking in Northwest D.C.’s Georgetown was stopped by an off-duty officer, in a situation that ended with a shootout between police and a suspect.

D.C. police responded to the area of 28th Street just north of Georgetown’s busy M Street corridor shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said an officer intervened in an ongoing armed robbery in which two suspects, one of whom was armed, approached a vehicle with three occupants and demanded “either the vehicle, or cash and other belongings.”

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict provides an update to an off-duty MPD officer involved shooting that occurred 10/20/21 in the 1200 block of 28th St NW. pic.twitter.com/qlJe53udD3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 20, 2021

Benedict said one suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire.

D.C. police, with the help of uniformed U.S. Secret Service officers, made one arrest on the scene and recovered a semiautomatic handgun.

Law enforcement are still seeking a second suspect.