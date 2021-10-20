Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Shootout in Georgetown after off-duty cop thwarts carjacking

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 6:50 AM

An attempted armed robbery and carjacking in Northwest D.C.’s Georgetown was stopped by an off-duty officer, in a situation that ended with a shootout between police and a suspect.

D.C. police responded to the area of 28th Street just north of Georgetown’s busy M Street corridor shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said an officer intervened in an ongoing armed robbery in which two suspects, one of whom was armed, approached a vehicle with three occupants and demanded “either the vehicle, or cash and other belongings.”

Benedict said one suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire.

D.C. police, with the help of uniformed U.S. Secret Service officers, made one arrest on the scene and recovered a semiautomatic handgun.

Law enforcement are still seeking a second suspect.

