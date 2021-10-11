Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Road closures, parking restrictions for IMF and World Bank fall meetings

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 11, 2021, 10:09 AM

Starting Monday and running through Friday, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for parts of Northwest D.C. during the 2021 IMF and World Bank fall meetings. Here’s what you need to know.

The following streets will be posted Emergency No Parking from Monday, Oct. 11 at 9:00 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.:

  • H Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 19th Street, NW
  • 19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW (south curb only)

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Monday, Oct. 11 at 9:00 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 15 at approximately 5:30 p.m.:

  • H Street between 19th Street and 20th Street, NW

Here is a map of the affected area:

IMF World Bank Street Closures
(Photo Google Maps)

As always, D.C. police say street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions. They ask drivers to follow posted signs.

All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and/or towed. Police are reminding drivers to be cautious, as increased pedestrian traffic is anticipated.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

