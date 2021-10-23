Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Northwest D.C. apartment fire leaves three residents, one firefighter injured

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

October 23, 2021, 5:55 AM

An apartment fire Saturday morning left a woman in critical condition and injured two others in D.C., according to the fire department. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

D.C. Fire responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. on Hobart Place in Northwest.

Video of the fire shows flames bursting from the roof of the three story apartment building.

D.C. Fire said crews found 3 residents trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued a man by a ladder.

A woman was also rescued and the fire department said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

