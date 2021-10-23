Northwest D.C. apartment fire leaves three residents, one firefighter injured

A D.C. apartment fire in Northwest left three injured Saturday morning.

An apartment fire Saturday morning left a woman in critical condition and injured two others in D.C., according to the fire department. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

D.C. Fire responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. on Hobart Place in Northwest.

Video of the fire shows flames bursting from the roof of the three story apartment building.

These were the intense fire conditions encountered by #DCsBravest as they arrived at the working fire in the 700 block of Hobart Pl. NW. Heat was intense enough to melt siding on rear of home in adjacent block. pic.twitter.com/RtZdAntT4U — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 23, 2021

D.C. Fire said crews found 3 residents trapped inside.

Update Working Fire 700 block Hobart Pl. NW. #DCsBravest have fire under control. 2 additional units requested for relief. Notifying @RedCrossNCGC of 13 displacements. Fire investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/qqclCTJytG — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 23, 2021

Firefighters rescued a man by a ladder.

Update Working Fire Dispatch 700 block Hobart Pl. NW. All visible fire extinguished & checking for hotspots. #DCsBravest transported Adult female in critical condition. Adult male rescued by portable ladder being evaluated. 3rd patient treated on scene minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/FWmUkc6BBX — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 23, 2021

A woman was also rescued and the fire department said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.