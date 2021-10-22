Nonprofit awarded 1st DC grant to help asylum seekers who identify as LGBTQ+

A local nonprofit that has received its first LGBTQ+ grant from the District is using it to help asylum seekers in the area.

A local nonprofit that has received its first LGBTQ+ grant from the District is using it to help asylum seekers in the area.

AsylumWorks started seeing an additional hurdle for some of its clients over the last few years.

“Consensual, same-sex relationships are criminalized in 69 countries,” said AsylumWorks founder and executive director Joan Hodges-Wu. “Many of them choose to remain closeted to their immigrant communities to prevent any kind of discrimination or harassment.”

The AsylumWorks grant is one of 13 grants that went to nine organizations with a combined total of $195,000 from Mayor Muriel Bowser, as part of the FY 2022 LGBTQ Community Grant Awards.

AsylumWorks received an $8,500 and will use the money to fund a new community group specific for LGBTQ clients called Prism.