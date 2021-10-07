Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » New bike lane to…

New bike lane to be installed at National Mall

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new project aims to improve safety on 15th Street in D.C. by adding a two-way protected bike lane, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The two-way lane, also called a cycletrack, is meant to keep pedestrians safe when visiting the National Mall.

The cycletrack will run between the White House, National Mall and the Jefferson Memorial.

Construction on the bike lanes will last into the fall and involve temporary lane closures. After the project is completed, there will be three lanes of traffic for cars: one southbound and two northbound.

The sidewalks will remain open but there may be some interruptions to pedestrians due to construction.

In spring of 2022, another protected lane will be installed on East Basin Drive SW which will connect with the 14th Street bridge trail.

The District Department of Transportation and the National Park Service have partnered on this project, and other initiatives to improve pedestrian and bicycles safety. This included efforts to “resurface and widen the Rock Creek Trail between Virginia Avenue NW and the National Mall.”

More information about the project can be accessed on the National Park Service’s website.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

Pentagon finishes research for JEDI replacement as Supreme Court dismisses final legal challenge

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up