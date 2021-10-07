New bike lane to be installed at National Mall

A new project aims to improve safety on 15th Street in D.C. by adding a two-way protected bike lane, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The two-way lane, also called a cycletrack, is meant to keep pedestrians safe when visiting the National Mall.

The cycletrack will run between the White House, National Mall and the Jefferson Memorial.

Construction on the bike lanes will last into the fall and involve temporary lane closures. After the project is completed, there will be three lanes of traffic for cars: one southbound and two northbound.

The sidewalks will remain open but there may be some interruptions to pedestrians due to construction.

In spring of 2022, another protected lane will be installed on East Basin Drive SW which will connect with the 14th Street bridge trail.

The District Department of Transportation and the National Park Service have partnered on this project, and other initiatives to improve pedestrian and bicycles safety. This included efforts to “resurface and widen the Rock Creek Trail between Virginia Avenue NW and the National Mall.”

More information about the project can be accessed on the National Park Service’s website.