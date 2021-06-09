CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Washington, DC News » Improvements coming to roads…

Improvements coming to roads and paths around National Mall

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
This tunnel under the bridge is aimed at improving pedestrian and biker safety, according to the National Park Service.
The current multi-use pedestrian bike path under the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge near the National Mall.

Courtesy National Park Service
This tunnel under the bridge is aimed at improving pedestrian and biker safety, according to the National Park Service.
This tunnel under the bridge is aimed at improving pedestrian and biker safety, according to the National Park Service.

Courtesy National Park Service
A map of improvement projects the National Park Service will be working on over the next year.

Courtesy National Park Service
(1/3)
This tunnel under the bridge is aimed at improving pedestrian and biker safety, according to the National Park Service.
This tunnel under the bridge is aimed at improving pedestrian and biker safety, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service on Wednesday announced a list of changes they’ll implement over the next year that will better connect areas on the National Mall and improve safety for pedestrians and bikers.

The work will include the rehabilitation of trails and roads to create new and enhanced infrastructure for visitors to the Mall. There will be closures and detours while the process is ongoing.

The project will include:

  • A multiuse trail tunnel through the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge;
  • New crosswalks on Independence Avenue Southwest at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 18th Street;
  • New curb ramps and crosswalk buttons that will meet modern accessibility standards;
  • An extension of the 15th Street Northwest Cycletrack (a two-way protected bike lane) between Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and East Basin Drive Southwest;
  • Improvements to the volleyball courts on Parkway Drive by repaving footpaths and installing new poles, netting and a drinking fountain, and planting new sod and trees (expected to be completed by Labor Day 2021).

“The NPS strives to lead the region in providing exceptional outdoor experiences. We seamlessly link richly diverse places of natural and historic significance in the national capital area while providing safe and enjoyable experiences for people to walk, run, bike and have fun with friends and family,” the park service said in a statement.

See a full list of the planned road closures on the National Park Service’s website.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up