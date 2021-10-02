Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested in DC…

Man arrested in DC cold case murder 6 years later

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 2, 2021, 7:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries in 2015, according to D.C. police.

A D.C. Superior Court bench warrant has been obtained for Oscar Ramos, 32, of no fixed address, and he is in custody in another jurisdiction, D.C. police said.

Ramos will be extradited to D.C. where he will be charged with first degree murder while armed, according to a press release.

The double shooting happened on May 28, 2015, on 295 North at Exit 1, police said. At around 8:51 a.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting to find Pedro Melendez Alvarado of Alexandria, Virginia, dead from a gunshot wound and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police say the case remains under investigation and there is a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for homicides committed in the District.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up