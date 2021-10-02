Man arrested in DC cold case murder 6 years later

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries in 2015, according to D.C. police.

A D.C. Superior Court bench warrant has been obtained for Oscar Ramos, 32, of no fixed address, and he is in custody in another jurisdiction, D.C. police said.

Ramos will be extradited to D.C. where he will be charged with first degree murder while armed, according to a press release.

The double shooting happened on May 28, 2015, on 295 North at Exit 1, police said. At around 8:51 a.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting to find Pedro Melendez Alvarado of Alexandria, Virginia, dead from a gunshot wound and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police say the case remains under investigation and there is a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for homicides committed in the District.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.