Howard U. details homecoming plans — with COVID precautions

Howard University in D.C. has announced its slate of in-person and livestreamed events for homecoming, which starts Saturday.

The in-person events will run at limited capacity and are closed to alumni, the university said in a statement Monday; anyone attending an event in person needs to have the Bison SAFE app and complete the daily COVID-19 self-assessment.

The theme is “Remember the Times.” Events will include the Bison Madness pep rally, a fashion show, a Greek life step show, a modified homecoming concert, the annual Lavender (LGBTQ+) Reception, homecoming day of service events, and the opening of the Center for Women, Gender and Global Leadership.

The football team plays Norfolk State University at Greene Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Howard is calling on students, alumni, faculty and staff to remember their first homecoming experience, their first homecoming football game and fond university experiences,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement.

“Homecoming is an ideal opportunity to recommit ourselves to navigating the current social landscape and building toward Howard’s future.”

You can look at the full schedule on Howard’s website.

