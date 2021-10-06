Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
DC Public Schools ask for feedback on calendars for next 3 years

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 11:08 AM

The D.C. public school system is already thinking about 2026. It’s published proposed calendars for the next three school years and is seeking the public’s input.

Officials say the calendars reflect the needs and preferences of families, students, teachers and staff, while maximizing learning time for students and giving teachers 10 days for professional development.

Each calendar consists of 180 school days and 13 religious holidays, along with winter and spring breaks.

Officials want to know what you think, so they’ve created an online survey. The deadline for public feedback is Oct. 22, and the calendars could be finalized by this winter.

