DC Public Schools ask for feedback on calendars for next 3 years

D.C. Public Schools is seeking the public's input on proposed calendars for the next three school years.

The D.C. public school system is already thinking about 2026. It’s published proposed calendars for the next three school years and is seeking the public’s input.

Officials say the calendars reflect the needs and preferences of families, students, teachers and staff, while maximizing learning time for students and giving teachers 10 days for professional development.

Each calendar consists of 180 school days and 13 religious holidays, along with winter and spring breaks.

Officials want to know what you think, so they’ve created an online survey. The deadline for public feedback is Oct. 22, and the calendars could be finalized by this winter.