DC police: Woody Harrelson punched man in self-defense at Watergate Hotel

Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson punched a man in self-defense after the man apparently took photos of Harrelson and his daughter and then tried to choke the actor at the Watergate Hotel in D.C., according to police.

The fight happened at Top of the Gate, a rooftop bar at the Watergate hotel, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

D.C. police said a verbal dispute began between Harrelson and the unnamed man because the man continued to take photos of both Harrelson and his daughter.

Afterward, according to the police report, the man approached Harrelson and tried to choke him. The actor then punched the suspect in the neck “in defense of himself.”

Police have since confirmed that the man was questioned inside a hotel room that evening. They confirmed that charges are still pending against the man.

Harrelson was recently in D.C. filming for a new HBO series on the Watergate scandal. The five part series, The White House Plumbers, tells the story of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy.

No date has been given for the show’s start date.