DC police searching for suspects after Molotov cocktails thrown into building

D.C. Police are searching for two suspects after Molotov cocktails were thrown into a building in northeast.

Just after midnight on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a building in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE.

The suspects then fled the area, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects caught on surveillance footage:

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.