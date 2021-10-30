Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
DC police searching for suspects after Molotov cocktails thrown into building

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 30, 2021, 2:16 PM

D.C. Police are searching for two suspects after Molotov cocktails were thrown into a building in northeast.

Just after midnight on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a building in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE.

The suspects then fled the area, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects caught on surveillance footage:

DC. police are looking for two suspects they say threw Moltov cocktails into a building. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.

