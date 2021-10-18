Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
DC police fatally shoot person while serving temporary protective order

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

October 18, 2021, 8:26 PM

A person is dead after being shot by a D.C. police officer in Southeast on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street at around 5 p.m. as officers were trying to serve a temporary protection order.

“At some point during this interaction between our officers and this person, there was some type of incident and the person ultimately was shot,” Contee said on Twitter.

He said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and police don’t have much information at this time but will update the community as soon as it becomes available.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

