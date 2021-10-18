DC police fatally shoot person while serving temporary protective order

A person is dead after being shot by a D.C. police officer in Southeast on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street at around 5 p.m. as officers were trying to serve a temporary protection order.

“At some point during this interaction between our officers and this person, there was some type of incident and the person ultimately was shot,” Contee said on Twitter.

He said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and police don’t have much information at this time but will update the community as soon as it becomes available.