DC may reduce area for residential parking permit holders

A new bill before the D.C. Council may shrink the area where your ward-specific, residential parking permit would apply in a couple of years.

A new bill before the D.C. Council may shrink the area where your ward-specific, residential parking permit would apply in a couple of years.

The current residential parking system allows drivers to park anywhere within the ward that they live. The proposed system would break up the parking areas by your Advisory Neighborhood Commission — so instead of eight parking zones, there would be 41.

Council members Christina Henderson and Brooke Pinto introduced the bill last week; it is called the “Rightsizing Residential Permit Parking Regulation Amendment Act.”

🚘 Today @CMBrookePinto & I introduced legislation to delink our residential parking permit program from our political Ward boundaries. Setting RPP zones to ANC boundaries would focus the RPP program on prioritizing parking near a resident’s home. pic.twitter.com/QN4tP7eNyc — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) October 6, 2021



When announcing the bill on Twitter, they said the move would prioritize parking for residents in areas with limited space and help small businesses that rely on parking turnover.

They also want to divorce parking permits from political districts as they redraw ward lines after the 2020 census.

If approved the change would start on Jan. 1, 2023.