Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » DC may reduce area…

DC may reduce area for residential parking permit holders

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 2:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new bill before the D.C. Council may shrink the area where your ward-specific, residential parking permit would apply in a couple of years.

The current residential parking system allows drivers to park anywhere within the ward that they live. The proposed system would break up the parking areas by your Advisory Neighborhood Commission — so instead of eight parking zones, there would be 41.

Council members Christina Henderson and Brooke Pinto introduced the bill last week; it is called the “Rightsizing Residential Permit Parking Regulation Amendment Act.”


When announcing the bill on Twitter, they said the move would prioritize parking for residents in areas with limited space and help small businesses that rely on parking turnover.

They also want to divorce parking permits from political districts as they redraw ward lines after the 2020 census.

If approved the change would start on Jan. 1, 2023.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up