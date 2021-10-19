Coronavirus News: Debate over Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate | DHS secretary tests positive | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man admits he…

DC man admits he shot, paralyzed another driver in road rage incident in 3rd Street Tunnel

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

October 19, 2021, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man has admitted that he shot and paralyzed another driver in a road rage incident more than two years ago that shut down traffic in the Third Street Tunnel for hours.

Daquon Brooks, 24, has been in jail since August 2019. He entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder while armed, and also to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and stalking in connection with a domestic violence shooting.

Brooks told prosecutors that after his girlfriend’s car was rear-ended in the tunnel on July 30, 2019, she got out and confronted the other driver Leon Williams, 52.

Then, Brooks went to Williams’ driver’s side door, pointed a gun at Williams’ head, and fired one shot into his neck, prosecutors said. Williams was paralyzed and died last year from his injuries.

In his plea, Brooks also admitted shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on July 15, 2019, two weeks before the incident in the tunnel. Prosecutors said Brooks fired several times, striking the victim in the leg and foot, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Brooks will be sentenced in January 2022, and he faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

Agencies about ready to flex their supply chain risk management muscles

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up