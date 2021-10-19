DC man admits he shot, paralyzed another driver in road rage incident in 3rd Street Tunnel

A D.C. man has admitted that he shot and paralyzed another driver in a road rage incident more than two years ago that shut down traffic in the Third Street Tunnel for hours.

Daquon Brooks, 24, has been in jail since August 2019. He entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder while armed, and also to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and stalking in connection with a domestic violence shooting.

Brooks told prosecutors that after his girlfriend’s car was rear-ended in the tunnel on July 30, 2019, she got out and confronted the other driver Leon Williams, 52.

Then, Brooks went to Williams’ driver’s side door, pointed a gun at Williams’ head, and fired one shot into his neck, prosecutors said. Williams was paralyzed and died last year from his injuries.

In his plea, Brooks also admitted shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on July 15, 2019, two weeks before the incident in the tunnel. Prosecutors said Brooks fired several times, striking the victim in the leg and foot, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Brooks will be sentenced in January 2022, and he faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.