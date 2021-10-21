Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Council member Kenyan McDuffie announces bid for DC attorney general

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 21, 2021, 11:25 AM

Council member Kenyan McDuffie, who represents Ward 5, is running for D.C. attorney general.

“I will work relentlessly to protect you,” McDuffie tweeted in his announcement Thursday. “I will stand up to powerful interests and hold to account anyone who takes advantage of vulnerable residents.”

McDuffie has been on the D.C. Council since 2012, when he won a special election.

He’s running for the office that will be vacated by current D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who said earlier in October that he would not seek reelection.

McDuffie praised Racine after the announcement.

“His work has resulted in helping to create a more just District of Columbia,” he said.

Racine has endorsed At-Large Council member Robert White for mayor.

“I am proud to endorse my friend and colleague Robert White to be the next Mayor of D.C.,” Racine said in a statement last week. “Robert leads with compassion, integrity, and experience. He will help usher in a new day for DC. I hope you will join me in giving Robert your enthusiastic support.

