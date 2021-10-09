Congressional Women’s Softball Game returns Oct. 27

The Congressional Women's Softball Game will return this month after being canceled last year and postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congressional Women’s Softball Game will return this month after being canceled last year and postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game, which is typically held in June, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill.

A bipartisan team of women members of Congress play against a team of women journalists in the D.C. press corps to benefit the Young Survival Coalition, a nonprofit raising awareness about breast cancer in young people.

This year’s game has already brought in $371,000 in donations, which game organizers said more than any other year at this point. The Congressional Women’s Softball Game has raised $1.6 million for the Young Survival Coalition to date.

Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz founded the game in 2009 after her own battle with breast cancer at age 41.

“The Congressional Women’s Softball Game is a fun, competitive way to raise awareness about breast cancer in young women and vital funds for the Young Survival Coalition. Having a support network was critical during my cancer battle, and the Young Survival Coalition’s work and our game do just that: build a community to help face personal struggles and pursue common goals. I missed that camaraderie last year and can’t wait to get back in the batter’s box,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

Tickets for the game are $10 and can be purchased online or at the field on game day. The game starts at 7 p.m.