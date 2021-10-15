Body camera video released in DC officers’ shooting of Northeast man

The D.C. police have released officer body camera video following a Northeast shooting on Oct. 5 that sent a man to a hospital after a standoff.

Jaron Wimbish, 25, was seriously injured after he was shot and wounded by an officer at a house on McDonald Place in the Northeast neighborhood of Manor Park.

Police officers were called to the location around noon on Oct. 5, after receiving reports of an attack with a black BB gun with an orange tip.

When officers arrived, they said found Wimbish at the foot of the house holding a large machete and a firearm.

As officers confronted Wimbish, they say he barricaded himself in the house. Officers determined that the situation escalated due to possible “mental health issues.”

A D.C. police officer later fired at Wimbish before making an arrest. Police later recovered a machete and several pellets but confirmed that the weapon used by the suspect was a paintball gun.

The newly released video shows a man trying to negotiate with Wimbish, who was later charged with assault on an officer while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and arson.

Police said in a statement that the shooting is under investigation and the officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave.

You can watch the video below.