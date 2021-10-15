Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Body camera video released in DC officers’ shooting of Northeast man

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 11:31 AM

The D.C. police have released officer body camera video in a Northeast shooting on Oct. 5 that sent a man to a hospital after a standoff.

Jaron Wimbish, 25, was seriously injured after he was shot and wounded by an officer at a house on McDonald Place in the Northeast neighborhood of Manor Park.

Police officers were called to the location around noon on Oct. 5, after receiving reports of an attack with a black BB gun with an orange tip.

When officers arrived, they said found Wimbish at the foot of the house holding a large machete and a firearm.

As officers confronted Wimbish, they say he barricaded himself in the house. Officers determined that the situation escalated due to possible “mental health issues.”

A D.C. police officer later fired at Wimbish before making an arrest. Police later recovered a machete and several pellets but confirmed that the weapon used by the suspect was a paintball gun.

The newly released video shows a man trying to negotiate with Wimbish, who was later charged with assault on an officer while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and arson.

Police said in a statement that the shooting is under investigation and the officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave.

You can watch the video below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

