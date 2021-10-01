1 dead, 4 injured in Southwest DC shooting

A woman is dead, and four others were injured following a shooting in Southwest D.C. Friday night.

According to D.C. police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Forrester Street in Bellevue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the ground, unconscious and not breathing. A second woman and three men were also wounded in the shooting.

Police are searching for a Silver Honda sedan spotted at the scene.

