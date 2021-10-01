Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
1 dead, 4 injured in Southwest DC shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 2, 2021, 1:14 AM

A woman is dead, and four others were injured following a shooting in Southwest D.C. Friday night.

According to D.C. police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Forrester Street in Bellevue.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the ground, unconscious and not breathing. A second woman and three men were also wounded in the shooting.

Police are searching for a Silver Honda sedan spotted at the scene.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

