Will 2026 FIFA World Cup be in DC? The District gets visit from event delegation

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 19, 2021, 8:24 PM

A delegation from the FIFA World Cup visited D.C. on Sunday afternoon. It was part of a global tour to visit cities bidding to host the 2026 tournament.

If D.C. is selected for 2026, it would be the fourth FIFA World Cup for the District — the most of any U.S. bid city.

“Hosting big events is what we do,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press event for the delegation at the International Spy Museum.

Bowser said 2026 is special for D.C., as it’s the nation’s 250th birthday. She also said the District will — more than ever — be the place to be that summer.

“It will be an experience that no one will want to miss,” Bowser said. “We think it’s the perfect marriage to bring the world’s greatest sporting event to the nation’s Capitol on the Fourth of July for the nation’s birthday.”

Twenty-four delegates toured various sites around the nation’s capital where key events could be hosted, including FedEx Field, where games would be played, and the National Mall, where watch parties would be held as part of the FIFA World Cup FanFest.

“There is no city like D.C., and FIFA fans from around the globe will experience a FIFA World Cup like no other,” said Danita Johnson, president of business operations for D.C. United.

The home of the Washington Football Team, FedEx Field, is the proposed site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as it can host more than 68,000 guests with ample parking.

FedEx Field hosted the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has long been the area’s top choice for hosting major international matches. Local venues, including Audi Field, Georgetown University, Segra Field, the Fields at RFK Campus and Maryland SoccerPlex, would also be tapped as training sites.

“The men’s World Cup in 2026 would do a great disservice if D.C. wasn’t the flagship city for this tournament,” said Briana Scurry, former Washington Spirit assistant coach and former Washington Freedom goalkeeper.

