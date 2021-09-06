September sees return to in-person DC festivals

After the pandemic moved many events online, many of D.C.'s most popular fall festivals are moving back into the real world.

Adams Morgan Day

D.C.’s longest running street festival, Adams Morgan Day, will sprawl across the Northwest neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Artisan Stroll, where you will be able to buy from local craftspeople and stores, will set up on the upper level of Marie Reed Elementary School.

There will also be soccer and flag football clinics at the lower level of the elementary school.

Eventgoers can head to Kalorama Park for live jazz from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can visit the Memory Booth, which organizers describe as a space to bring local artifacts, share memories and archive untold stories with the American University Library Humanities Truck.

The Festival will also feature Drag Queen Story Time, a virtual dance plaza and virtual fitness classes.

H Street Festival

The following weekend, H Street will host its 16th annual street festival on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Before the pandemic, around 150,000 people would attend the festival spanning 11 blocks on the H Street Corridor.

The festival will feature numerous staging areas with local live music, poetry, dance and interactive children’s programs.

Artists, makers and food vendors will also line the street from noon to 7 p.m.