Drivers beware: Part of 17th Street between Northwest and Southwest D.C. is closed Wednesday to test the installation of a levee there.

Smack down the National Mall, 17th Street is closed between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Park Service said drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should plan alternative routes.

Below is the impacted area: