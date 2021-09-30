Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Judge: DC's former gun…

Judge: DC’s former gun ban violated rights of 6 arrested

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A federal judge has ruled that the District of Columbia’s former ban on carrying handguns in public violated the constitutional rights of six people arrested between 2012 and 2014.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth did not rule on a motion seeking class-action status. His decision could lead to claims for damages by thousands of other people wrongfully arrested before the court overturned the D.C. ban in 2014.

Lamberth’s Memorandum Opinion, issued Wednesday, found the District’s repealed bans on carrying a weapon, possessing a non-D. C. registered firearm, and the possession of ammunition by someone who did not have a D.C. registered firearm violated the plaintiffs’ rights.

“The District violated the plaintiffs’ Second Amendment rights by arresting them, detaining them, prosecuting them, and seizing their guns based on an unconstitutional set of D.C. laws,” Lamberth wrote.

Six plaintiffs — four nonresidents and two D.C. residents — are seeking class-action status, asserting claims under the Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms, the Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable search and seizure and the Fifth Amendment promises due process.

Lamberth set future arguments to consider the class action status. D. C. officials have said more than 4,000 arrests and almost 2,000 prosecutions were based on the former statutes.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Karl Racine declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up