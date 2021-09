A 5-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a van in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

D.C. police said they were called to the intersection of 14th and Irving streets near Brookland Union Baptist Church just before 7 p.m.

Police found the girl injured, having been hit while she was riding either a bike or a scooter

She later died at the scene.

The driver of the van stayed and is cooperating with police.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.