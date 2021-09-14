Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Girl, 7, dies in…

Girl, 7, dies in fire in Northwest DC

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 7-year-old girl was killed in a fire in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire started in a row house on Quebec Place, near Georgia and New Hampshire avenues, at about 3 p.m.

Fire Chief John Donnelly said firefighters found heavy fire at the front of the house, with flames coming out of the second-floor window. They told firefighters a girl was inside.

Donnelly said the firefighters made their way through the flames, got the girl out and brought her to a hospital, but that she died there.

The fire was put out quickly. Donnelly said the houses on either side weren’t involved, and they should be inhabitable.

Fire officials are still investigating, he said; he doesn’t know yet what caused the fire.

The chief added that firefighters would be in the neighborhood Wednesday at 11 a.m. to check smoke detectors and talk with residents in the neighborhood about fire safety.

“Keep the family in your prayers,” Donnelly said.

"";
Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

CMMC changes to be announced 'very soon'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up