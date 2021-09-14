Girl, 7, dies in fire in Northwest DC

A 7-year-old girl was killed in a fire in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire started in a row house on Quebec Place, near Georgia and New Hampshire avenues, at about 3 p.m.

Fire Chief John Donnelly said firefighters found heavy fire at the front of the house, with flames coming out of the second-floor window. They told firefighters a girl was inside.

Donnelly said the firefighters made their way through the flames, got the girl out and brought her to a hospital, but that she died there.

The fire was put out quickly. Donnelly said the houses on either side weren’t involved, and they should be inhabitable.

Fire officials are still investigating, he said; he doesn’t know yet what caused the fire.

The chief added that firefighters would be in the neighborhood Wednesday at 11 a.m. to check smoke detectors and talk with residents in the neighborhood about fire safety.

“Keep the family in your prayers,” Donnelly said.