Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge 5K to cause several DC road closures on Labor Day

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 10:58 AM

There will be several D.C. road closures on Monday as runners take to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge for a Labor Day 5K.

The following streets will be posted as “emergency no parking” on from about 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday:

  • Potomac Avenue, SW from R Street to South Capitol Street, SW
  • First Street, SW from Potomac Avenue to T Street, SW
  • Half Street, SW from Potomac Avenue to S Street, SW
  • S Street, SW from First Street to Half Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicles on Monday from about 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

  • First Street from Potomac Avenue to T Street, SW
  • Half Street from Potomac Avenue to V Street, SW (local traffic only between V and S Street, SW)
  • V Street from First Street to Half Street, SW (local traffic only)
  • S Street from First Street to Half Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday from about 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

  • Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to R Street, SW
  • Southbound on South Capitol Street from M Street, SW to Potomac Avenue, SW (local traffic only)
  • Southbound on South Capitol Street from Potomac Avenue, SW to Malcolm X Avenue, SE
  • Northbound on South Capitol Street from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Firth Sterling Avenue, SE
  • Firth Sterling Avenue from St Elizabeths Road, SE to Suitland Parkway (local traffic only)

For timely traffic information, D.C. police said they will be posting on updates on Twitter.

D.C. police said there will be emergency “no parking signage” for restricted street parking and that all vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Drivers planning to travel in these areas should expect delays and plan other routes, D.C. police said.

The run/walk celebrates the opening of the Fredrick Douglass Memorial Bridge after three years of construction.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. on Monday and a celebration with Mayor Muriel Bowser with follow the run at 10 a.m. 

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

