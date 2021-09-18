Fences up, security heightened as DC prepares for ‘Justice for J6’ rally

D.C. will be the scene of a rally supporting those who have been arrested in connection to the deadly riot that took place on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Here's what to know.

The fencing is up at the U.S. Capitol and law enforcement groups are at the ready, as D.C. once again becomes the backdrop of a rally. The rally is organized by a group calling for justice for those who, eight months earlier, stormed the same area in a deadly insurrection.

Here’s what you need to know:

The rally is scheduled to start at noon and last until 1:15 p.m. at Union Square between 1st and 3rd streets. Some 700 people are expected to attend the demonstration, according to the event permit, but U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said it is not clear how accurate that number is.

U.S. Capitol Police activated a large-scale security plan in hopes of avoiding what happened on Jan. 6, when a mob breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from confirming the electoral votes for Joe Biden.

Threats of violence related to the “Justice for J6” rally were identified in intelligence “chatter,” Manger said Friday, and there have been conflicting reports of whether groups attending the rally will employ any forms of violence.

CBS News reported that the Department of Homeland Security informed law enforcement partners of a “small number of recent online threats of violence” linked to the rally, as well as the encouragement of violence the day before the rally.”

But Manger said in a news conference, on Friday, that officers will be ready.

The rally’s organizer, Matt Braynard, told WTOP that there would not be any violence during the rally, and that he had no plans to cancel it over the risk of violence.

Manger said Friday that the primary concern was not violence at the rally itself, but the potential for violent clashes between the demonstrators and counterprotesters. There is a counterprotest planned to take place at Freedom Plaza on Saturday.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said the department would be fully activated to provide extra security for the rally and still provide normal services for the District.

A church that was vandalized during a rally supporting former President Donald Trump last year called on police to ramp up security and expressed concerns about what the demonstration could mean for the safety of the congregation, pointing to a report warning that Jewish centers and liberal churches could be targeted.

The U.S. Capitol Police also asked the Defense Department for National Guard support.

